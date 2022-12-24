Office Properties Income Trust (OPINL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OPINL opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.