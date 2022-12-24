NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $38.33 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One NXM token can now be purchased for $38.33 or 0.00227474 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market cap of $252.73 million and $63,982.81 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NXM

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 38.41523873 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $64,129.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

