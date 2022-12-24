Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Shares Purchased by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 124.5% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,687.5% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NULG stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $34.04.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.