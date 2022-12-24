NULS Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and approximately $638,354.01 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

