Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Down 7.3%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Rating) was down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.96 and last traded at C$5.11. Approximately 52,145 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 40,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.51.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$290.51 million and a PE ratio of -5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.71.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

