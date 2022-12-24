NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $133.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NKE. TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE stock opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

