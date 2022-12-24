NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $127.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $182.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $170.12.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

