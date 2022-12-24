Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 7,905 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,193,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 28.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 901,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,280. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $21.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01.

