Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 6,585 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,585 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,695. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.36.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

