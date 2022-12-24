Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 205 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,838,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,956 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 170.1% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,031,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,398 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 454,028.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 467,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 467,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 990,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 315,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,010. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $60.29.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.