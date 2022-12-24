Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 33,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 52,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 315,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $60.29.

