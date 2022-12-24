Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMM. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IBMM remained flat at $25.73 during midday trading on Friday. 220,570 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81.

