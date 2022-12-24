Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $29,000 in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,687,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 245,291 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 99,206 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 273.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 983,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 46,884 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of OVID stock remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,550. The company has a quick ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 20.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $2.40 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies.

