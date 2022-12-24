Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,513 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 774,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.72. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

