Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 25,079 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,817 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,809,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.28.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

