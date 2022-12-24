Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,745,000 after purchasing an additional 431,381 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,520. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
