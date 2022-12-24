Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,824,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,421,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196,924 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,745,000 after purchasing an additional 431,381 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,248 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 83,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,520. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.