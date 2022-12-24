Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 9,636 Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF makes up about 0.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 239,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 486,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 439,544 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000.

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDO remained flat at $25.02 during midday trading on Friday. 1,184,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.02. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $25.76.

