Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,529,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.96. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.24 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

