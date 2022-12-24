New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives $3.82 Average Target Price from Analysts

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.
Several research firms have weighed in on NYMT. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 896,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $9,408,000. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.34%.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
