New Star Investment Trust (LON:NSI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI – Get Rating) traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.51). 7,896 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 7,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.49).

New Star Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £88.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 459.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 120.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 122.87.

New Star Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. New Star Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.19%.

New Star Investment Trust Company Profile

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

