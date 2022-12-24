NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NetApp Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $59.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. NetApp has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.26%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

