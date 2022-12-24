NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $38.20 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00007955 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069879 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00052970 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00021783 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004313 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000223 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

