Nblh (NBLH) Trading Down 40.7% Over Last 7 Days

Nblh (NBLH) traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last week, Nblh has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nblh token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nblh has a market cap of $1.44 million and $778.65 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nblh Token Profile

Nblh’s genesis date was July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00022001 USD and is up 10.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $519.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nblh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nblh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

