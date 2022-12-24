Navcoin (NAV) Trading 17.7% Higher Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 32.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and $1.10 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00115250 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.99 or 0.00196145 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053529 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000329 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,129,614 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

