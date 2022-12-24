Navcoin (NAV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.34

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $0.34 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00115481 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00195009 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040878 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,133,898 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

