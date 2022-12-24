National Bank Financial Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Shawcor’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Shawcor’s FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Shawcor from C$14.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.71.

SCL stock opened at C$13.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$960.52 million and a PE ratio of -13.62. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$4.44 and a 12-month high of C$14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$54,965.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,526 shares in the company, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

