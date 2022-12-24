My Personal CFO LLC Sells 20,121 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

My Personal CFO LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,121 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFC Financial Management increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SCZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,235. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

