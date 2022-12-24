My Personal CFO LLC Purchases New Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 145,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 124,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,470,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,048. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $30.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.12.

