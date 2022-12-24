My DeFi Pet Price Tops $0.0502 on Top Exchanges (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $810,978.74 and $710,006.34 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

