MX TOKEN Market Capitalization Hits $81.31 Million (MX)

MX TOKEN (MX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One MX TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00004830 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MX TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $81.31 million and $953,010.14 worth of MX TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MX TOKEN has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $850.20 or 0.05049476 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00499324 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,981.37 or 0.29585185 BTC.

MX TOKEN Token Profile

MX TOKEN was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. MX TOKEN’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. MX TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @mexc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MX TOKEN is www.mexc.com.

Buying and Selling MX TOKEN

According to CryptoCompare, “MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc.”

According to CryptoCompare, "MX Token is the official MXC Exchange platform token developed for proof of rights and interests. MX Token provides its holders with bonus rebates on the platform revenue, asset appreciation, supervision, voting rights, a series of rights and interests, etc."

