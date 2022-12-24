MVL (MVL) Market Capitalization Tops $72.32 Million

MVL (MVL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. MVL has a market capitalization of $72.32 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MVL has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MVL token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $873.17 or 0.05182226 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.34 or 0.00500551 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,997.15 or 0.29657889 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,252,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

