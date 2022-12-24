MUSE ENT NFT One Day Trading Volume Reaches $681.18 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One MUSE ENT NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market cap of $30.06 million and approximately $681.18 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MUSE ENT NFT has traded 19% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MUSE ENT NFT Profile

MUSE ENT NFT’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. The official website for MUSE ENT NFT is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

Buying and Selling MUSE ENT NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.03371142 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,932.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MUSE ENT NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MUSE ENT NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MUSE ENT NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

