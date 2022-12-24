Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 2.2% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $13,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 98,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 856,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,899,000 after purchasing an additional 116,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

MS opened at $86.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average is $83.75. The stock has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

