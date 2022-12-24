Morgan Stanley Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $75.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Mondelez International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.94.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 18.0% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

