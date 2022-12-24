Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 122,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $100.87 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

