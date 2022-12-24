Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 13,785 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,015 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Parke Bancorp worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKBK. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 678.6% in the second quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 384,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 335,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,547 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 20.4% in the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 144,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 24,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 235.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 69,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 369.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 66,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.11% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Parke Bancorp stock opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $245.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.75. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $25.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.72.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 45.57%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Parke Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $53,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,987. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,983.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Dalton sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $53,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,674 shares of company stock valued at $350,262. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

