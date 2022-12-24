Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 12,184 Shares of Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,184 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Educational Development worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 23.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research note on Friday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of EDUC stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. Educational Development Co. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $9.87.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million for the quarter.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

