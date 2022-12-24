Monero Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.60 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.60 billion and $51.83 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $142.64 or 0.00847488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,831.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00389793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00021862 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00097263 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.04 or 0.00606262 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00262681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00232837 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,217,815 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

