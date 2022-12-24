Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 37.4% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.94.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

