Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.70. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 18.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

