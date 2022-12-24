Mizuho Trims Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Target Price to $50.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on RIVN. Cfra downgraded Rivian Automotive to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an in-line rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 45.14.

Rivian Automotive Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RIVN opened at 19.14 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 18.52 and a 1 year high of 107.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of 31.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion and a PE ratio of -1.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.78 by 0.21. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 714.01% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of 536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 513.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total transaction of 497,086.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares in the company, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,833,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,689 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 34.38, for a total transaction of 58,067.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 3,071,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 873 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

