Mizuho Trims ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Target Price to $15.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.35.

ACAD opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.09% and a negative net margin of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $27,834.29. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 61,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,796.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,977 shares of company stock worth $93,130. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 36,708 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 243.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 188,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 133,376 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $17,775,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 177,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

