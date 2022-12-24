Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Trading Down 1.3%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). Approximately 35,282 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 96,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.23).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About Mineral & Financial Investments

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

