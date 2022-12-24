Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Shares Down 1.3%

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 18.20 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.23). 35,282 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 96,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.25 ($0.23).

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 49.36. The firm has a market cap of £6.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 12.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral & Financial Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.