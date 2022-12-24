MinePlex (PLEX) Price Tops $0.13

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $39.03 million and $4.19 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MinePlex has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007558 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $864.53 or 0.05135872 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00499482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 309,372,820 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. The official message board for MinePlex is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinePlex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

