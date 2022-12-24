Millennium Sapphire Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $120.60 Million (MSTO)

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Millennium Sapphire has a market capitalization of $120.60 million and $89,082.39 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One Millennium Sapphire token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00002561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire launched on December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire’s total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire’s official website is mstoken.art. Millennium Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @millenniumsapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com.

Millennium Sapphire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Millennium Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

