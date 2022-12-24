Mill Capital Management LLC Takes $42,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $215.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

