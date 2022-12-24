Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 326 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mill Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 1.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Bank of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.84.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

