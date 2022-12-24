Mill Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 1.1% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 2.0 %

BKNG opened at $1,971.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,933.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,895.19. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $37.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.