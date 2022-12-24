Mill Capital Management LLC Invests $314,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Mill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.83.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
